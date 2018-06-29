Ready, set, prep! When you have the Japanese style stainless steel Brandless Nakiri Knife, prepping is a breeze. The riveted handle and quality weight makes for sharp, even slicing of fruits and vegetables and the straight blade and squared off end makes it possible to slice all the way through to the cutting board without having to rock or pull the knife. To top it off, the blunt end and long blade makes for moving chopped ingredients to your pan a cinch. So upgrade your cooking tools and get ready for versatile chopping!



Values:

Stainless Steel Blade

Riveted Handle

BrandTax Free™



