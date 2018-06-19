Free shipping today on orders $39+
Metal Nail File

Brandless Metal Nail File has a honeycomb surface that keeps your nail edges oh-so smooth and shiny.

$3
There’s never a dull moment with our Metal Nail File! With sharp edges and a honeycomb surface, it maintains its form for long-lasting use. More resilient than traditional files, look forward to saving trips to the spa with this must have for your DIY nail kit.

Values:
Honeycomb Surface
Durable & Long Lasting
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

Directions for Use: Always file nails when dry for smooth edges. File from corner of nail to center, in one direction only.

Warning: Edges are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.

Care Instructions: Replace when worn.

