Sharpen up your makeup game with our Dual Sharpener that fits both small and large eye pencils.
Looking to get lasting use out of your makeup pencils? Our Dual Sharpener is soft-to-the-touch with a sturdy grip so you can sharpen with ease. It also fits both standard and large pencils for extra versatility. Best of all, it holds shavings securely so you’re not cleaning up while you’re perfecting your look.
Values:
Holds Shavings Securely
Soft Touch
BrandTax Free™
Directions for Use: Insert cosmetic pencil into appropriate size hole and twist clockwise until desired point is achieved. Twist the center to open component and empty pencil shavings.
Warning: Blades are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.
Care Instructions: Wipe clean with soft, dry cloth. Store in cool, dry place.
