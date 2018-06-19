Directions for Use: Soak fingertips in warm water to soften cuticles. Push cuticles back with a cuticle pusher. Engage spring on the cuticle nipper and put into place. Cut the dead cuticle skin, being careful not to cut live skin. Do not use to cut nails.



Warning: Blades and tip are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.



Care Instructions: Use cotton pad with alcohol to clean after use. Store in cool, dry place.