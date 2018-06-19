Free shipping today on orders $39+
ReorderRefer
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

Cuticle Nipper

No time for the spa? Our stainless steel Cuticle Nipper treats your nails with precision for a professional cleanup.

$3
OVERVIEW
  

Confidently and comfortably manage your cuticles with the Brandless cuticle nipper. The hand-sharpened blades make each clip pain free and precise. It’s never been easier to keep clean and manicured nails!

Values:
Stainless Steel
Hand-Sharpened Blades
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Directions for Use: Soak fingertips in warm water to soften cuticles. Push cuticles back with a cuticle pusher. Engage spring on the cuticle nipper and put into place. Cut the dead cuticle skin, being careful not to cut live skin. Do not use to cut nails.

Warning: Blades and tip are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.

Care Instructions: Use cotton pad with alcohol to clean after use. Store in cool, dry place.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review