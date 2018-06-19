No time for the spa? Our stainless steel Cuticle Nipper treats your nails with precision for a professional cleanup.
Confidently and comfortably manage your cuticles with the Brandless cuticle nipper. The hand-sharpened blades make each clip pain free and precise. It’s never been easier to keep clean and manicured nails!
Values:
Stainless Steel
Hand-Sharpened Blades
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Directions for Use: Soak fingertips in warm water to soften cuticles. Push cuticles back with a cuticle pusher. Engage spring on the cuticle nipper and put into place. Cut the dead cuticle skin, being careful not to cut live skin. Do not use to cut nails.
Warning: Blades and tip are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.
Care Instructions: Use cotton pad with alcohol to clean after use. Store in cool, dry place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.