Serrated Bread Knife

The perfect slice is here! Our 8” Bread Knife with stainless steel blade cuts through any loaf, dessert, and homemade bread with ease. Slicing soft or hard, crusty bread is a cinch with its serrated blade. To top it off, its uniquely scalloped edges help prevent smashing and tearing while slicing. With a comfy, non-slip handles and full tang blade, it’s also nicely balanced for any speed you’re working with. Now what’s not to loaf about that?



Values:

Stainless Steel Blade

Comfortable Non Slip Grip

Ultra Sharp

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65