Serrated Bread Knife

Any way you slice it, our Bread Knife with a scalloped serrated blade is a dependable friend to have around.
The perfect slice is here! Our 8” Bread Knife with stainless steel blade cuts through any loaf, dessert, and homemade bread with ease. Slicing soft or hard, crusty bread is a cinch with its serrated blade. To top it off, its uniquely scalloped edges help prevent smashing and tearing while slicing. With a comfy, non-slip handles and full tang blade, it’s also nicely balanced for any speed you’re working with. Now what’s not to loaf about that?
Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
Hand wash recommended.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.