An essential mix of vitamins, antioxidants, and energizing herbs.
Your body works hard for you. Treat it right with a nourishing mix of vitamins, plant-based phytonutrients, and energizing herbs. Each Women’s Multivitamin tablet is an excellent source of essential vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, as well as 7 antioxidants like copper, selenium, zinc, and manganese. We’ve also added botanical supplements like Asian ginseng and eleuthero root extracts—used for thousands of years as energy boosters—and finished off with an herbal blend specially formulated to support women’s health. Give your mind and body the nutrients they need to thrive.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Excellent Source of Vitamins A, B, & E
Energizing Herbal Blend
No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish or Yeast
Take one tablet daily, ideally in the morning with breakfast.
Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not use if the seal is broken.
Store in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing vitamins in the bathroom). We suggest you keep vitamins handy in your kitchen, so taking them is part of your daily routine. Keep out of reach of children.
Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.
See full Supplement Facts Panel in the photo above.
