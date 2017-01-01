Women's Multivitamin

Take one tablet daily, ideally in the morning with breakfast.



Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not use if the seal is broken.



Store in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing vitamins in the bathroom). We suggest you keep vitamins handy in your kitchen, so taking them is part of your daily routine. Keep out of reach of children.



Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.



