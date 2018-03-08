About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Wild Albacore Tuna in Water

We heart the environment: 100% pole-caught tuna means a healthy option you can proudly add to your mealtime rotation.

$3
2.6 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Hooked on mindful eating? Our MSC certified Albacore Tuna is 100% sustainable. Caught in the wild and packaged with water means it’s freshly packed so you can control the way you season it. Whether you’re snacking or entertaining, you’re also in for a tasty source of protein. So stack up a healthy sandwich for lunch, pair it with your favorite crackers to cure those pesky cravings, or serve it on a platter with all the fixings for your next get-together that’s sure to be a hit.

Values:
Non GMO
MSC Certified
Pole & Troll Wild Caught
100% Sustainable
No Salt Added
Gluten Free
Dolphin Safe
High in Protein
Omega 3 Fatty Acids* *Contains 100mg per serving
Kosher: OU Pareve
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Refrigerate after opening in a separate container.

Not a sodium free food.

Produced in a facility that handles soy.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review