Whole Organic Malabar Peppercorn Grinder

Would you like some freshly ground pepper? Not just a current food trend, Malabar peppercorns have been in hot demand since about 1,000 BC, when traders from southern Arabia controlled the pepper route along the Malabar coast. Whole peppercorns retain their flavor and freshness longer than pre-ground pepper, which is why we’ve made them available to you in a recyclable glass grinder. This pepper has a strong, earthy aroma and woody, lemon-like undertones. It adds that perfect peppery flavor and depth to vegetables, eggs, fish, lemon pepper chicken, turmeric lattes, and more.



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Vegan

Kosher: OU

