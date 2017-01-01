Unbleached Waxed Paper

Chlorine free, greaseproof, and waterproof, Brandless Wax Paper is designed to keep your foods separated and contained when stored in the refrigerator or freezer. But this kitchen drawer essential does oh-so-much-more: roll it up to make an impromptu funnel, cover your bowls in the microwave to prevent splatter, or use it as a shelf liner. Wax paper even makes great kindling if you need a firestarter or you can rub it on a door that sticks.

Plus our wax paper is FSC Certified, which means it’s made with 100% virgin wood pulp from responsibly managed forests, and chlorine free, so no chlorine was dumped into our lakes and rivers. So you can feel good about using it all over the house!



Values:

100% Virgin Wood Pulp Made with Paraffin Wax

Greaseproof & Waterproof

Heat Resistant up to 140F

Chlorine Free

BrandTax Free™



