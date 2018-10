Coming Soon

Wasabi Roasted Chickpeas

5 oz $3

Tell me when it’s here Tell me when it’s here

Description

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Tree Nut & Peanut Free

Tree Nut & Peanut Free Vegan

Vegan High in Fiber*

Coated with wasabi seasoning for just the right bite, our high-fiber* roasted chickpeas are perfect for on-the-go crunching. Also spicy good on soups & salads.

Made in USA