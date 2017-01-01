About UsBlogB.More
Vegetable Chips

Crunch your way through the food pyramid with these colorful chips.

$3
9 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Rip open a bag of Brandless Vegetable Chips for a delicious, gluten-free snack made from non-GMO ingredients. Free from artificial flavors and preservatives, this crunchy munchable will win over crowds of all ages. Throw some in a bowl for your next tailgate or on top of a sandwich for a satisfying twist. These chips are a must-have for your next snack attack.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
