About UsBlogB.More
|

Vegetable Peeler

Peel and shave with comfort and ease.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

The Brandless Vegetable Peeler peels more than just the skin off of fruits and vegetables. Swivel blades allow for easy, comfortable peeling slice after slice, while the built-in potato eye remover makes digging them out as easy as a twist of the wrist.

Values:
Slip Resistant Handle
Built In Potato Eye Remover
Stainless Steel
Dishwasher Safe
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety