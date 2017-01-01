Organic Fruit Tea & Herbal Sampler Variety Pack

A sample pack of peppermint, chamomile, blueberry-green, and white pomegranate teas to add a touch of serenity to your day.
Brandless Organic Fruit Tea and Herbal Sampler comes with four flavored teas —peppermint, chamomile, blueberry-green, and white pomegranate — to sip solo or by the kettle-full. Organic, gluten free, and minus any artificial colors or flavors, our teas are delightful served hot or iced.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Brew a warm cup of tea in the morning and chill some on ice for an afternoon pick-me-up.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.