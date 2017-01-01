Whole-grain oats with real vanilla and cocoa.
Being both better for you and indulgent at breakfast is near impossible. Lucky for you, Brandless Vanilla Cocoa Granola does both. Our granola is made with whole-grain oats that are baked with a touch of vanilla until crunchy-good. With cocoa-coated granola pieces tossed into the mix, we guarantee you get a well-balanced mix of health and yum in every spoonful. All that tastiness and a good source of dietary fiber.
Values:
Non GMO
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher (Parve): OU
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 7g total fat per serving
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.