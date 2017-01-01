Peppermint Toothpaste

Peppermint oils means minty fresh breath each time you brush.
Brandless Toothpaste is made with pure essential oils, like Peppermint, to keep you feeling minty fresh. Alcohol free with no preservatives and no artificial flavors, our toothpaste will help you fight plaque and bad breath with the swipe of a toothbrush. This toothpaste was developed for anyone who is looking for a fluoride-free option.
Values:
Fluoride Free
Whitening
Alcohol Free
SLS Free
Non GMO
Made with Pure Essential Oils
Anti Plaque
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
BrandTax Free™
Brush teeth thoroughly, after each meal or at least twice a day, or as directed by a dentist or doctor.
