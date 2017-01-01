Peppermint Toothpaste

Brandless Toothpaste is made with pure essential oils, like Peppermint, to keep you feeling minty fresh. Alcohol free with no preservatives and no artificial flavors, our toothpaste will help you fight plaque and bad breath with the swipe of a toothbrush. This toothpaste was developed for anyone who is looking for a fluoride-free option.



Values:

Fluoride Free

Whitening

Alcohol Free

SLS Free

Non GMO

Made with Pure Essential Oils

Anti Plaque

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65