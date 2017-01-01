Organic, vine-ripened tomatoes simmered to perfection and ready to serve in minutes.
Brandless Organic Tomato Sauce is the classic Italian red sauce and a must-have staple for any kitchen pantry. Perfect for making at-home pizzas and pasta dishes, it's also a great base to start a semi-homemade bolognese. Slow-simmered, ripe organic tomatoes are the main ingredient in this simple yet tasty sauce that contains no added sugars, preservatives or flavors—just pure, straight-from-the-vine goodness.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar
Gluten Free
Grown & Canned in USA
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate any unused portion in separate container.
