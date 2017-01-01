Brandless Organic Tomato Sauce is the classic Italian red sauce and a must-have staple for any kitchen pantry. Perfect for making at-home pizzas and pasta dishes, it's also a great base to start a semi-homemade bolognese. Slow-simmered, ripe organic tomatoes are the main ingredient in this simple yet tasty sauce that contains no added sugars, preservatives or flavors—just pure, straight-from-the-vine goodness.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar

Gluten Free

Grown & Canned in USA

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65