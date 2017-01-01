Tomato Basil Hummus Crisps

These chips are made with protein-packed and gluten-free garbanzo beans. Without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, our Tomato Basil Hummus Chips are a good choice for a snack that can be indulged in. Robust with a tomato and basil, each chip is delight in crunch and flavor.



Values:

Non GMO

Made with Chickpeas

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



