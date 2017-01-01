About UsBlogB.More
Tomato Basil Hummus Crisps

Bean-based crisps with the taste of vine-ripened tomatoes and fragrant basil.

$3
5 oz
These chips are made with protein-packed and gluten-free garbanzo beans. Without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, our Tomato Basil Hummus Chips are a good choice for a snack that can be indulged in. Robust with a tomato and basil, each chip is delight in crunch and flavor.

Values:
Non GMO
Made with Chickpeas
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU
