Tomato Basil Hummus Crisps

Bean-based crisps with the taste of vine-ripened tomatoes and fragrant basil.
These chips are made with protein-packed and gluten-free garbanzo beans. Without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, our Tomato Basil Hummus Chips are a good choice for a snack that can be indulged in. Robust with a tomato and basil, each chip is delight in crunch and flavor.
Values:
Non GMO
Made with Chickpeas
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.