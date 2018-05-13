Tissue Paper - 35 Sheets

Layer it up with Brandless Tissue Paper that’s made from 100% FSC®-Certified paper and recyclable materials so you can feel good about how you use it. Each pack comes with 35 sheets so you can stock up your craft drawer for thoughtful gifts, last-minute surprises, and even festive favors. Want to make more smiles happen? Use them for special-occasion decor like hanging tassel garlands, birthday number centerpieces, and eye-catching DIY bouquets. Better yet, pair them with Brandless Gift Bags to keep the fun going.



Contains: 35 sheets; 18" x 18" each



Values:

FSC® Certified Paper from Recycled Materials

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65