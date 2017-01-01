About UsBlogB.More
Thai Peanut Cooking Sauce

A rich peanut sauce for all your Thai-inspired cooking needs.

$3
11.1 oz
Sweet and salty, Brandless Thai Peanut Cooking Sauce is ready to be poured over a cold noodle salad or brushed on chicken satays before hitting the grill. Made without artificial colors, flavors, or hydrogenated oils, this creamy sauce is packed with fresh, toasted peanuts.

Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Hydrogenated Oils
Product of USA
No Cholesterol
Shake well before using. Refrigerate after opening.

