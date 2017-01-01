Sweet and salty, Brandless Thai Peanut Cooking Sauce is ready to be poured over a cold noodle salad or brushed on chicken satays before hitting the grill. Made without artificial colors, flavors, or hydrogenated oils, this creamy sauce is packed with fresh, toasted peanuts.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Hydrogenated Oils

Product of USA

No Cholesterol

BrandTax Free™



