Tangy and sweet, our organic jerky is made from 100% Grass Fed Beef and is full of bold flavor.
Made using tender 100% Grass Fed Beef and no added hormones or antibiotics, our Organic Teriyaki Beef Jerky is seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for a classic Asian taste. Hickory smoked and high in protein, each bag is filled with bite-size pieces bursting with big flavors. Bring it along for anytime power snacking anywhere you go.
Values:
Organic
Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef
Hickory Smoked
Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Antibiotics
High in Protein* See nutrition information for sodium content
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days for best taste.
Non-toxic freshness packet enclosed. Do not eat.
