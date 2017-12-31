Use promo code CLEANB at checkout for $1 shipping. See offer details below.*



Brandless Super Absorbency Tampons are designed for blocking and absorbing more during the heavier days. Made without rayon, be totally comfortable wearing these 100% organic cotton tampon when you need it most. Each tampon comes with a cardboard applicator and is free of dyes and fragrances.



Values:

100% Organic Cotton

Nonirritant

Made without Fragrance, Dye or Chlorine

Made without Rayon

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65



*CleanB Offer Details:

Order any three (3) qualifying ‘clean’ products from our beauty & personal care categories and receive discounted shipping for that order of $1. All three (3) products must be ordered as the same time and before 11:59pm PST, December 31, 2017. Offer not valid for shipments to locations outside the 48 contiguous states. Limit of one (1) discount per customer.