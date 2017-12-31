A regular absorbent tampon made to fit the versatility of your daily activities and your wardrobe.
Brandless Regular Absorbency Tampons fit into your life with comfort and reliance. Each tampon is made with 100% organic cotton and is made without rayon. Brandless Tampons fight leaks without irritating your body with fragrances and dyes. A cardboard applicator is provided for use.
Values:
100% Organic Cotton
Nonirritant
Made without Fragrance, Dye or Chlorine
Made without Rayon
Cruelty Free
Keep this product away from babies, children and pets. Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS), a rare but serious disease that may cause death. Read and save enclosure information sheet.
Do not flush.
Absorbency Range:
Regular 6 to 9 grams
Super 9 to 12 grams
Super Plus 12 to 15 grams
Always select the lowest tampon absorbency to meet your needs.
Remember to remove or change your tampon every 4 to 6 hours.
