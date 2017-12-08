About UsBlogGet Free Shipping
Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

A tasty blend of your favorite salty nuts with sweet raisins and dark chocolate.

$3
6 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Salty peanuts, plump raisins, crunchy almonds, and creamy cashews are tossed with chunks of dark chocolate for a harmonious blend of sweet and salty. This lively fruit and nut mix is made with entirely non-GMO ingredients and without any artificial anything–ensuring each handful is loaded with delicious, snackable goodness that won’t bring you down.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher - OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

