Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

A tasty blend of your favorite salty nuts with sweet raisins and dark chocolate.
Salty peanuts, plump raisins, crunchy almonds, and creamy cashews are tossed with chunks of dark chocolate for a harmonious blend of sweet and salty. This lively fruit and nut mix is made with entirely non-GMO ingredients and without any artificial anything–ensuring each handful is loaded with delicious, snackable goodness that won’t bring you down.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher - OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.