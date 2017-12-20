About UsBlogMembership
Organic Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips

Crunchy tortilla chips with the subtle flavor of real sweet potatoes baked into every bite.

$3
6.5 oz
Crisp and crunchy, these tortilla chips are the perfect choice for when you need a snack with a twist. The Brandless Organic Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips are gluten free, and minus any artificial flavors or preservatives. They're great when served with a simple salsa, a fancy dip, or eaten straight from the bag.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
18g Whole Grain per Serving
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

