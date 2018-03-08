Sweet Jalapeno Lentil Crisps

Challenge your idea of what crisps are made of! We’ve layered distinctive flavors like jalapeño, green bell pepper, and cilantro into a bite-size crisp that’s more interesting than your classic potato chip. Brandless Sweet Jalapeño Lentil Crisps use lentil flour and pea protein to create an incredibly crunchy snack that’s airy and full of kick. With a spice that keeps you coming back, we think you’ll be making plenty of pantry space for this unique jalapeño crisp.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Vegan

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™





