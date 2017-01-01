Your favorite BBQ chip in a fun and tasty popped potato crisp form.
Our Sweet BBQ Popped Potato Crisps are just what the snacking doctor ordered. These popped treats are non-GMO, gluten free, and made without any artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. With the always-popular taste of sweet barbecue sauce, these delectable snacks will quickly win over any crowd.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
