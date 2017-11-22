Get rid of gunk and savor the smell of summer each time you clean.
Good for getting all smooth surfaces clean, our Tub & Tile Cleaner is nontoxic, removes soap scum, and leaves no chemical residue behind. EPA Safer Choice Certified, it’s also biodegradable, non GMO, and only tested on grime (not animals). Grab a bottle and make dirt disappear while allowing the summer scents of fresh citrus mixed with lily of the valley to win you over.
Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Non-Toxic Formula
No Phthalates
No Dyes
Removes Soap Scum
Non GMO
No Chemical Residue
Biodegradable
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Suitable For: All hard nonporous surfaces including: Sinks, Vanities, Bathtubs, Toilet Seats, Tile, Sealed Stone, Shower Doors, Plastic, Chrome, Fiberglass, Porcelain.
How To Use: Spray and wipe clean. For stubborn stains or soap scum build up, let sit for several minutes, then wipe clean.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes, rinse with water. If swallowed, drink plenty of water and contact physician.
