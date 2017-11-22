Good for getting all smooth surfaces clean, our Tub & Tile Cleaner is nontoxic, removes soap scum, and leaves no chemical residue behind. EPA Safer Choice Certified, it’s also biodegradable, non GMO, and only tested on grime (not animals). Grab a bottle and make dirt disappear while allowing the summer scents of fresh citrus mixed with lily of the valley to win you over.



Values:

EPA Safer Choice Certified

Non-Toxic Formula

No Phthalates

No Dyes

Removes Soap Scum

Non GMO

No Chemical Residue

Biodegradable

No Animal Testing

Gluten Free

