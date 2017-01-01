A fresh summer breeze scent for where you do your business.
Free of toxins and carcinogens, Brandless Toilet Bowl Cleaner, with a fresh scent of summer breeze, cuts through the mess without adding impurities to our waters. EPA Safer Choice Certified, cruelty free and septic safe, our toilet cleaner is a no brainer. Let the light summer scent turn your bathroom into a stress free memory.
Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Nontoxic Formula
No Phthalates
Deodorizes
Non GMO
No Parabens
No Animal Testing
Septic Safe
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Squirt under rim of toilet. Let sit for several minutes, clean with brush. Greywater and septic safe.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes rinse with water. If swallowed drink plenty of water and contact physician.
