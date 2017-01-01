About UsBlogB.More
Summer Breeze

Multi-Surface Cleaner

Leave surfaces spotless and smelling fresh.

$3
30 fl oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Multi-Surface Cleaner leaves no chemical residue, but does leave behind the scent of real orange blossom and lily of the valley. Cut through dirt and grime in the kitchen, bathroom, office, and garage with one super solution. EPA Safer Choice Certified, our cleaners are tough on grease, not the planet.

Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Nontoxic Formula
No SLS or Phthalates
Removes Dirt & Grime
Non GMO
No Dyes or Parabens
No Chemical Residue
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free

USE
  

Safe for use on hard, nonporous surfaces, appliances, grills, cook tops, and garbage cans. Test on painted surfaces before use. Spray and wipe clean. For stubborn stains like cooked-on food, spray and let sit for a few minutes.

Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes, rinse with water. If swallowed, drink plenty of water and contact physician.

