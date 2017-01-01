About UsBlogB.More
|
Be Back Soon

Steak Knife

The essential knife for cutting your perfectly cooked hunk of meat.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

An absolute dining table essential, the Brandless Steak Knife has a sharp serrated blade to easily cut through the toughest of meats. Plastic tip protector included.

Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety