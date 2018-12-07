Need a sharp helper? This knife makes the cut for just about any meat you’re cooking up.
Cutting into your meal shouldn’t be tough. With the Brandless Steak Knife, a stainless steel blade and comfortable non-slip grip makes for no-fuss handling. Its sturdy construction makes ideal for use at the dinner table as well as your cutting board. Better yet, the serrated blade makes quick work of your steaks, chops, and even the toughest vegetables. So reach for this durable rivet handle and feel confident with every slice.
Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
Hand wash recommended.
