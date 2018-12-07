Free shipping today on orders $39+
ReorderGet $6
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

Steak Knife

Need a sharp helper? This knife makes the cut for just about any meat you’re cooking up.

$3
1 ct
OVERVIEW
  

Cutting into your meal shouldn’t be tough. With the Brandless Steak Knife, a stainless steel blade and comfortable non-slip grip makes for no-fuss handling. Its sturdy construction makes ideal for use at the dinner table as well as your cutting board. Better yet, the serrated blade makes quick work of your steaks, chops, and even the toughest vegetables. So reach for this durable rivet handle and feel confident with every slice.

Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review