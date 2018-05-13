Stationery Set - 30 Count

Brandless Stationery Sets are versatile for every occasion whenever you need them, from last-minute greetings to just saying thanks.
Having greeting cards ready when you need them is easy with Brandless Stationery Sets. Put the fun back in handwritten notes with four different assortments in bright colors complete with custom text for just about any occasion. From simply saying hello, giving thanks, to celebrating a special someone or event, the White Space is yours for the filling. Made from 100% FSC® Certified paper from well-managed forests, you can feel good about keeping these handy throughout the year. Each card also comes with a matching envelope to round out your giving spirit.
Count: 30 Cards
Colors: 8 Blue, 8 Yellow, 7 Red, 7 Green
Values:
FSC® Certified Paper
Blank Inside
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
