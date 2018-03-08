About UsBlogMembership
FSC® Certified Paper

Spiral Memo Pad - 2 Count

Flip open your new favorite notebook made with FSC® Certified Paper.

$3
2ct - 80 pg ea
Keep one in your bag and one at your desk, these note pads provide an excellent space to jot down anything you find noteworthy and keep your to-do list on track. Featuring easy-tear perforated pages and college ruled lines, you’ll be able to record everything that’s essential to you. Best of all, the front covers feature a white space for your name, subject, or intention for a goal you want to fulfill. Pair with any Brandless Pen or Pencil to get set for greatness!

FSC® Certified
College Ruled
Perforated Pages
