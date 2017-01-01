About UsBlogB.More
Sour Cream & Onion Popped Potato Crisps

Popped potato crisps with the always popular taste of sour cream & onion.

$3
5 oz
The Brandless Sour Cream & Onion Potato Crisps are one of our favorite snacks. Non-GMO, Gluten free and made without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, these crisps are a easy choice for when you want something to satisfy the munchies without all those unnecessary ingredients. Just pure ingredients, with the taste of yummy sour cream and green onions, in bite-size crunchy form.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™


