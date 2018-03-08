Whether you’re feeling under the weather or just in need of something sweet, Brandless Soothing Hard Candy will come to the rescue! You’ll easily love the calming flavors of Honey Lemon and oh-so-comforting Ginger in each bag. They even put a fun twist on your usual treats, and the eye-catching wrappers make the perfect friends for your fave candy dish. Coming up with a tasty blend of organic honey with soothing notes of lemon and ginger is our way of passing along good vibes that you can carry along with you wherever you go.



Values:

Organic

Naturally Flavored

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

Non GMO

Kosher: KOF-K

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65