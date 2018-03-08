When your thoughts are on the run, Brandless Soft Cover Notebook 3-packs will help you capture them all. Lightweight and college ruled, these easy-to-carry 30-page notebooks are just the right length to help reduce waste and are perfect for last-minute meetings, or more —you name it. Made from FSC® Certified paper and full-sized, you’ll have plenty of quality space to fill up. They’re also nice to share with a friend in need who made it to class (or the boardroom!) just a tad late.



Values:

FSC® Certified Paper

College Ruled

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65