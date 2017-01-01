About UsBlogB.More
Green Tea & Aloe

Shave Gel

Enriched with aloe and seaweed for a smoother shave.

$3
8 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Massage our soothing shave gel into your skin for a close shave free of razor cuts and irritating bumps. Free of all sulfates and parabens, it’s made with hydrating aloe and seaweed for a smooth shave. The refreshing, cool-to-the-touch feeling is just an added bonus. After you rinse it off, your skin will be silky smooth with a healthy glow. No redness in sight.

Values:
Moisturizing Aloe
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
USE
  

Directions: Splash face with warm water. Dispense a small amount into palms and apply to face using a circular motion. Rinse thoroughly and gently pat dry.

Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.

Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45℉ and 75℉. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

