Brandless Sea Salt Pretzel Thins are a light breath of fresh air for your snacking rotation. Crispy, crunchy, and perfectly circular, they’re like mini bagel thins you can pack along anywhere you go. Made with no artificial flavors, they’re also vegan and Non GMO to satisfy your whole crowd. So enjoy them on their own or top them with your favorite toppings like hummus or bean dip for endless ways to satisfy your pretzel cravings.



Values:

Non GMO

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65