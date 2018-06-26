Bagel thins, meet pretzels! Our Sea Salt Pretzel Thins are small circular wonders that pack a crispy punch.
Brandless Sea Salt Pretzel Thins are a light breath of fresh air for your snacking rotation. Crispy, crunchy, and perfectly circular, they’re like mini bagel thins you can pack along anywhere you go. Made with no artificial flavors, they’re also vegan and Non GMO to satisfy your whole crowd. So enjoy them on their own or top them with your favorite toppings like hummus or bean dip for endless ways to satisfy your pretzel cravings.
Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.