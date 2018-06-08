Kettle Chips

Need a satisfying snack? The best snacks pack a bold crunch, like our Non GMO Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips.
Salty snacks are calling! Brandless Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips are the perfect go-to when you’re looking for a quick nibble that’s savory and packed with crunch. Non GMO and made with no artificial flavors, you’ll want to keep these in your pantry’s regular rotation. So whether you’re stocking up for entertaining or just for yourself, you’ll taste the kettle-cooked quality with every bite.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
