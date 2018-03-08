All about caramel? These toasty wonders were made for the cookie lover in you.
Could these cookies get any tastier? If you like digging into the sweetness of caramel mixed with classic buttery goodness, then you’ll love Brandless Salted Caramel Cookie Thins. Made without artificial flavors or preservatives, you can feel good about each bite that’s lightly toasted, just for you. So grab a plate and share them with your crowd, or upgrade your snacking situation by enjoying these with your go-to tea or coffee.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artifical Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: KofK Dairy
BrandTax Free™
Produced on equipment that also processes peanuts and tree nuts.
Store in a cool, dry place.
