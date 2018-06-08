Free shipping today on orders $39+
Salt & Vinegar

Kettle Chips

You’ll love the familiar crunch of our Non-GMO Kettle Potato Chips with the bold flavors of sea salt and vinegar.

10 oz
You’re all set for sunny weather with our Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Potato Chips! Bite for bite, it’s the perfect salty snack to share at picnics or wherever your day takes you. Non-GMO and made with no artificial flavors, it’s also gluten free so everyone can dig in. With a satisfying, reach-for-more crunch and tangy sea salt and vinegar, it’s sure to go with anything else you serve up.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
Kosher: OU
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

