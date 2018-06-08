Kettle Chips

You’ll love the familiar crunch of our Non-GMO Kettle Potato Chips with the bold flavors of sea salt and vinegar.
You’re all set for sunny weather with our Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Potato Chips! Bite for bite, it’s the perfect salty snack to share at picnics or wherever your day takes you. Non-GMO and made with no artificial flavors, it’s also gluten free so everyone can dig in. With a satisfying, reach-for-more crunch and tangy sea salt and vinegar, it’s sure to go with anything else you serve up.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.