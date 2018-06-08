Kettle Chips

You’re all set for sunny weather with our Sea Salt and Vinegar Kettle Potato Chips! Bite for bite, it’s the perfect salty snack to share at picnics or wherever your day takes you. Non-GMO and made with no artificial flavors, it’s also gluten free so everyone can dig in. With a satisfying, reach-for-more crunch and tangy sea salt and vinegar, it’s sure to go with anything else you serve up.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65