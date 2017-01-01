About UsBlogB.More
Dried Fruit & Nut Mix

Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Sweetened Cranberries & Blueberries

$3
5.5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Add a handful of sweet-crunch with this mix of dried cranberries, almonds, dried blueberries, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds in this sprinkle-ready salad topper. For everything from side salads to large entrées, this is perfect for adding a bit of flavor and texture to simple salads.

Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OK
Brandless
Good Source of Calcium
Good Source of Fiber
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

