Cashew & Edamame Mix

Cashews, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, Dried Sweetened Cranberries & Sunflower Seeds

$3
5.5 oz
Salad toppers are an easy way to add flavor and texture to salads and soups. This Asian-inspired blend of dried cranberries, edamame, sunflower seeds, cashews, sesame seeds is perfect for spinkling onto sides and mains that need a bit of oomph with an Asian twist.

Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OK
Good Source of Calcium
Good Source of Fiber
