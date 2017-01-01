Cashew & Edamame Mix

Cashews, Edamame, Sesame Seeds, Dried Sweetened Cranberries & Sunflower Seeds
Salad toppers are an easy way to add flavor and texture to salads and soups. This Asian-inspired blend of dried cranberries, edamame, sunflower seeds, cashews, sesame seeds is perfect for spinkling onto sides and mains that need a bit of oomph with an Asian twist.
Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OK
Brandless
Good Source of Calcium
Good Source of Fiber
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.