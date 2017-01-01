About UsBlogB.More
Roasted & Salted Cashews

Cashews roasted and salted for everything from snacking to cooking.

$3
5 oz
These cashews are freshly roasted to flavor perfection. Sourced from non-GMO cashew orchards, they're made without preservatives or artificial flavors. Enjoy them as a snack, mix them into your own trail mix, or use them in your favorite recipe.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Gluten Free
Vegan
Kosher: OU
