Roasted & Salted Cashews

These cashews are freshly roasted to flavor perfection. Sourced from non-GMO cashew orchards, they're made without preservatives or artificial flavors. Enjoy them as a snack, mix them into your own trail mix, or use them in your favorite recipe.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Gluten Free

Vegan

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65