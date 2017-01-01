About UsBlogB.More
|

Roasted & Salted Almonds

Almonds that are roasted to perfection and salted for easy snacking.

$3
5.5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Our Brandless Roasted & Salted almonds are non-GMO and made without artificial flavors or preservatives. Pack these in your lunch, serve them as an easy appetizer to nibble on, or just keep a package in the cupboard for anytime you need to add a touch of salty crunch to your dinner.

Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Vegan
Gluten Free
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety