Almonds that are roasted to perfection and salted for easy snacking.
Our Brandless Roasted & Salted almonds are non-GMO and made without artificial flavors or preservatives. Pack these in your lunch, serve them as an easy appetizer to nibble on, or just keep a package in the cupboard for anytime you need to add a touch of salty crunch to your dinner.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Vegan
Gluten Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.