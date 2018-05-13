Recipe Cards - 50 Count

Brandless Recipe Cards are personalization-ready, bringing your recipes to life while adding pops of fun to your kitchen.
Brandless Recipe Cards come in a colorful assortment to keep your tasty food creations organized and ready for sharing. Made from 100% FSC® Certified paper from well-managed forests, the two-sided cards feature unique ways to personalize what you make through star-rated reviews, hashtags and notes. The back includes space for prep instructions, and best of all: a place to put your name on each masterpiece. Share your favorite homemade tricks with friends or keep them for yourself—either way, these cards are sure to bring a new level of fun to cooking and baking at home.
Count: 50 Cards with 4 Category Dividers
Values:
FSC® Certified Paper
BrandTax Free™
