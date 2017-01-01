About UsBlogB.More
Raw Almonds

Raw and unsalted almonds that can be used as a quick snack or in your favorite recipe.

$3
5.5 oz
Our almonds are harvested when they're bursting with fresh, nutty flavor. These raw almonds have absolutely nothing added: no salt, no oil, and no sugar, which means they're ready for a variety of uses in your own kitchen. Sprinkle them over your morning oatmeal, mix them into cookie dough, or simply pack them in your bag for a healthy snack on the go.

Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
Gluten Free
Vegan
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

*Contains 14g total fat per serving

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

