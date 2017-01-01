Puffed quinoa with a hearty dusting of white cheddar flavor.
Brandless White Cheddar Flavored Quinoa Puffs are an ideal snack for anyone looking for a dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO snack with cheesy flavor. Beyond all those benefits, these quinoa puffs are insanely scrumptious. Dusted with a white cheddar flavor that's slightly addictive, you may want to consider stocking up. Get your snack on with these oh-so-yummy cheesy quinoa puffs.
Values:
Non GMO
Gluten & Dairy Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™
