Brandless White Cheddar Flavored Quinoa Puffs are an ideal snack for anyone looking for a dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO snack with cheesy flavor. Beyond all those benefits, these quinoa puffs are insanely scrumptious. Dusted with a white cheddar flavor that's slightly addictive, you may want to consider stocking up. Get your snack on with these oh-so-yummy cheesy quinoa puffs.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten & Dairy Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Preservatives

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65