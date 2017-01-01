About UsBlogB.More
Spicy Jalapeño & Cheddar Flavored Quinoa Puffs

Quinoa puffs with the yummy flavor of white cheddar and spicy jalapeño.

$3
4 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Quinoa Puffs are ideal for anyone looking for a dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO snack with a bit of heat. These quinoa puffs are insanely scrumptious and slightly addictive. Dive into this snack and enjoy.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten & Dairy Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
BrandTax Free™

BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

