Sea Salt Quinoa Chips

Slightly salty quinoa chips for all your snacking and munching pleasure.

$3
4 oz
Brandless Quinoa Chips with Sea Salt are an ideal snack for anyone looking for a gluten-free and non-GMO snack. Plus, chia seeds are added in before they're baked. Beyond all those health-focused benefits, these quinoa chips are insanely scrumptious. Sprinkled with a bit of sea salt for a boost in addictive flavor, you may want to consider stocking up. Get snacking with a bag of these tasty chips.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

