Sea Salt Quinoa Chips

Brandless Quinoa Chips with Sea Salt are an ideal snack for anyone looking for a gluten-free and non-GMO snack. Plus, chia seeds are added in before they're baked. Beyond all those health-focused benefits, these quinoa chips are insanely scrumptious. Sprinkled with a bit of sea salt for a boost in addictive flavor, you may want to consider stocking up. Get snacking with a bag of these tasty chips.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65